Letha E. Strasheim, aged 97, of Oak Pointe of Kearney, passed away June 18, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Kansas City, Missouri. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Burial at Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty, Missouri.
Arrangements provided by Park Lawn Northland Chapel - 816-781-8228
