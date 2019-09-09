Lois Faye O’Dell, aged 83, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away Sept. 5, 2019.
Lois was born October 3, 1935, in Vibbard, Missouri to Joseph Austin and Nellie Irene (Cates) Gabbert.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Thelma Darlene Dravenstott and four brothers.
She is survived by her daughter Debbie (Duke) Dennis; grandchildren, Angela (Travis) Roach, Christopher Kelly, Crystal Dennis, Clayton Dennis, Cody Dennis; great-grandchildren, Justis, Jayden, Alex, Kade, Jenna, Calvin, Sloane, Staussey, Judge, Duffy, Trinity, Denver and Abiline.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Monday, Sept 9, 2019, with service following at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, 217 W. Broadway in Excelsior Springs. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery of Excelsior Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Liberty Hospital Foundation Palliative Care Fund or American Cancer Society.
