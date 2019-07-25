Louise Sue Russell, age 87, passed away July 19, 2019. Louise was born on Dec. 9, 1931, near Excelsior Springs, Missouri, the daughter of Lowery H. and Carrie (Clevenger) Crum. Louise graduated from Excelsior Springs High school in 1947. After graduation, she worked at the Clay County State Bank in Excelsior Springs for nine years and then at Phillips Petroleum in Kansas City, Missouri.
Louise took college courses from William Jewell College in Lambert, Missouri and Butler County Community College in El Dorado, Kansas. She worked in the Russell & Sons Construction office in Eureka, Kansas from 1986-1991.
She was married to Lee Wray Russel, May 16, 1954, in Excelsior Springs. Their two children, Mark and Jana were born while they lived in Liberty, Missouri. The family moved to Eureka in 1966.
Louise was a member of the Eureka Methodist Church and served as Sunday school teacher, President of United Methodist Women, Lay Leader and on various committees.
She served as President of the Eureka Library Board 1980-82 and Golf Chairwoman of the Eureka County Club at different times. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader and Neighborhood chair. She organized the Red Hat Gals, a chapter of the Red Hat Society, in Eureka.
Louse was a member of the Eureka PEO Chapter FR and the Sun Lakes PEO Group D. In 1987, she was honored as the Kansas Land Improvement Contractor’s Wife of the year and the National LICA Contractor’s wife of the year. During her husband’s term as President of Associated General Contractors, she accompanied him to many meetings in the US and Internationally.
Her parents; brothers, Herbert Crum, Clevenger Crum and sister, LaRue Stein preceded her in death.
Her husband Lee Wray Russell; son Mark Russell of Tyler Texas; daughter Jana Russell and her husband John Whitehurst, Longview, Texas and two grandchildren Kate Russell and Russell Whitehurst survive her.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 with service following at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Excelsior Springs.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eureka Methodist Church, 521 N Main St, Eureka, KS 67045 or Eureka Library 606 N Main Street, Eureka, KS 67045
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
