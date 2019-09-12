Luke Griffin Paske, aged 19, of Orrick, Missouri, passed away Sept. 10, 2019, in Brookings, South Dakota.
Luke was born on December 20, 1999, in Overland Park, Kansas. He graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 2018, where he was a member of the football and basketball teams and attended the Career Center. Luke was a member of the Laborers' Local 1140 in Omaha and worked for Berkel and Company of Bonner Springs.
Luke was welcomed in heaven by his aunt, Angela Paulson. He leaves his parents, Jennifer and Darrel Padgett, and Tod Paske; sister, Laney Padgett; grandparents, Gayla and Bob Hansen, and Tom and Sharon Padgett; aunts and uncles, Kathy and Bill Mossie, Bob Hansen, Dana and Kit Acree, Devan and Jennifer Hansen, Scott Paulson, David Padgett and Traci Taylor and their families; as well as many cousins, other family members and friends.
Luke was loved and will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be held from 5-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 North State Route 291 in Liberty.
On Sunday, September 15, visitation will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a service celebrating Luke's life at 3 p.m., at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 North State Route 291, Liberty. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Children's Mercy Hospital or Wounded Warriors.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com.
Arrangements provided by Park Lawn Northland Chapel - 816-781-8228
