Madolyn Eloise Eberts, aged 86, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 5, 2019.
She was born January 16, 1933, in Umphery, Missouri to Chester Norvell and Gail Harding.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved to be outdoors planting flowers and watching the birds and teaching her great-grandsons about the different kinds of birds. She also enjoyed going to garage sales with her son-in-law, Rex. She enjoyed going to the casino to play slots and to watch the people.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jimmy Eberts, three brothers and one sister.
She leaves behind three daughters, Madolyn Carlile (Richard) of Danbury, Texas, Gail Vassmer of Excelsior Springs, Missouri and Julane Hicks (Rex Teegarden) of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; two stepsons, Joe and Brian Eberts, also of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; and one sister-in-law, Judith Norvell, of Lathrop, Missouri.
She also leaves behind three granddaughters, four grandsons, five step-granddaughters, one step-grandson, nine great-granddaughters and four great-grandsons.
A special thank you to Ofc. K. Stieh and the rest of the Excelsior Springs Police Department and Chris Eslinger, EMS, and the rest of the Excelsior Springs EMS and Fire Department.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Antique Car Grounds Chapel in Lathrop, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to One Community Hospice, 15600 Woods Chapel Road Suite A, Kansas City, MO 64139.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
