Margaret Aldine Creason, aged 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Aldine was born September 17, 1924, in Bucklin, Missouri to Otto and Ida Werle.
'Nana' as she was affectionately known by most, volunteered at the Liberty Hospital, helped with elections in Excelsior Springs, and taught Sunday school at the Assembly of God for over 50 years. Aldine will also be remembered for her noodles, birthday cakes and that she loved God and her family. Her biggest wish was that the family circle gets to heaven unbroken.
Preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Raymond; five siblings, Marvin, Eugene, Myron, Velma and Luetta; her daughters, Cheryl and Debbie; and grandsons, Timothy and Eric.
Aldine goes ahead to heaven to save a place for sons, Don (Roberta) and Gary (Irene); grandchildren, Michael (Nadine), Brian, Monica, Yvonne, Adam, Brandon (Kristie), Gary, Kelly Billington (Robert) and Kimberly Loeffler (Rob). She also had great-grandchildren, Kirk, Stephen Tanner, Heather Brewer (Austin), Arianna von Aswege, Monica Lents, Alan Davis, Brayden, Monica, Julianna and Halley; and great-great-grandchildren, Kailyn, Harper and Kylie.
A visitation will be held at Bross Spidle Funeral Home, at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 217 W. Broadway, Excelsior Springs will services to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” - John 3:16
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs, Missouri 816-630-3131
