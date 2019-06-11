Marietta “Marie” Overman, aged 65, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.
My last stitch has been sewn as I have been called home to see the loving faces of those who have gone before me. Please don’t cry tears of sadness as my heart is full of gladness as I am so happy to see my son.
Marie was born in Benicia, California, on March 20, 1954, to Manuel and Thelma Fernandes, that preceded her in death as well as her big “Brudy” Anthony Fernandes. She made Missouri her home for over fifty years. Thirty-one of those years she spent with her husband, Ronnie L Overman. She was a retired Food Services Manager from the North Kansas City School District, where she cooked and served the children breakfast and lunch. She was a wonderful cook. She is well-known for her homemade rolls that will surely be missed at future family gatherings.
She loved all children with every bit of her heart and welcomed any and all in the warmth of her home. She was the mother of three boys, son Mark A Hoppe and wife Janna, of Clinton, Missouri and their five children, sons Mark, Lucas and wife Emily, Jack and daughter Katie; middle son, Ricky L. Poling who greeted her to her heavenly home with open arms that she has longed to feel hug her for almost 10 years; Ricky has three children: sons Evan, Mason and daughter Taylor; son Robert L. Poling and wife Julie, their seven children: daughters Haileigh and husband Josh, Hadlee and husband Kendall, Dustin and wife Brooklyn and daughter Rily of Lawson, Missouri.
Marie was the most loving Grandma to those 15 grandchildren and her six great-grandchildren, listed in age order: Harper, Natalee, Rilynn, Gannon, Ensley and Jillian. One of her favorite pastimes, besides sewing, crafting, camping with her husband, thrift store shopping and fishing, was loving and spoiling her babies. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten at any family event.
In Lieu of flowers or other memorial contributions, please send donations to The Sanderson Cemetery, 14657 Lincoln Lane, Rayville, MO 64084.
Arrangements provided by Hidden Valley Funeral Home - 816-637-3000
