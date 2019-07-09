Marion Ray O’Dell of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away in his home on July 6, 2019. Marion was born in Excelsior Springs to Marion and Ruby (Siegel) O’Dell on August 7, 1930. Marion graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1948 and married Elizabeth Jean Baker (Jean) of Plattsburg, Missouri in 1951. Marion Ray always had such a heart for serving others and was best known for his work as owner and Funeral Director at Prichard Funeral Home until his retirement in 1988. But his greatest love was Jean and his family.
Marion Ray is survived by his wife, Jean; his sister Donna Werle; his two children Jean Ann and Jerry O’Dell; Jerry’s wife Danelle; 10 grandchildren, David Pavlich, Dan Pavlich, Donnie Pavlich, Dana (Pavlich) Radmacher, Dennis Pavlich, Bret O’Dell, Chase O’Dell, Ty O’Dell, Katy (Stimac) Boyd and Julie (Stimac) Webb; 26 great-grandchildren; three nieces; and family friend Kathy Stimac.
A visitation will be held from 5-7:30, p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Barbee Memorial Presbyterian Church in Excelsior Springs. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, with a graveside service to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs, Missouri 816-630-3131
