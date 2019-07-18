Mark W. Flood, aged 58, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away July 4, 2019, at his home.
Mark was born on Oct. 4, 1960, in Kansas City, Missouri. He attended Central Missouri College. He enjoyed music and computers. He played Little League football in Colorado when he was 11 years old, scoring 17 touchdowns that season.
He is survived by his mother and father, Marcia and Mike Flood; aunt and uncle, John and Nancy Flood and cousins Chris, Megan, Scott and Julie. He will be missed by many friends and family.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at Highland Cemetery in Hamilton, Missouri.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
