Mary Ann Saura, aged 86, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away Oct. 17, 2019.
She was born May 3, 1933, to Virgil and Nadine Leathers.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Daniel “Dan” Saura.
She is survived by her three sons, Christopher Saura and wife, Glenda, Daniel Saura, Jonathan Saura of Excelsior Springs. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Elks Lodge #1001,421 S. Titus Ave in Excelsior Springs.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131.
