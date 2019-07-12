Mary Madeline Wormsley, aged 103, passed on July 10, 2019, at Liberty Hospital. She was born May 10, 1916, in Lathrop, Missouri to Minnie (Young) and Clayton Hubbard. She married Paul Wormsley in February 1935 and they were married for 60 years before Paul passed away. She was a member of the Bethel Christian Union Church in Polo, Missouri where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was a homemaker and gardener. She was famous for her pies and fried chicken.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Wormsley; sisters Margie Grove and Dorothy Garrett; brother Lester Hubbard; her parents; daughters Sharon Wormsley and Shirley Harris; and sons Jim and Tom Wormsley. Mary was also preceded in death by her granddaughter Janet Eide and great-granddaughter Brianna Harris.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Ken) Huey and son Charles (Soundra) Wormsley, and her daughter-in-laws Judy (Jim) Wormsley and Judy (Tom) Wormsley.
She is also survived by her sisters Mildred Adkison of Parkville, Missouri. and Helen Manley of Richmond, Missouri.
Surviving grandchildren include: Lisa (Eric) McKenzie, Shawn (Joy) Harris, Jaleen Neuman, Jason Wormsley, Jill (David) Evert, Stacey (Mark) Hurshman, Carla (Jason) Rimmer, Leanne (Dean) Jones, Jennifer (Howard) Browne, Chad (Monica) Wormsley and Marcie Milliken. She is also survived by 28 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, July 13 at Woods Memorial Christian Church at 417 Concourse in Excelsior Springs with services to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Prairie Ridge Cemetery in Polo.
