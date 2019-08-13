Matthew R.J. “Paca” Bransky, aged 74, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019, with his loving family surrounding him.
Matthew was born September 26, 1944, to Norine Bransky in Jersey City, New Jersey.
He met Maryann Greenwood in 1975 in Los Angeles, California. To this union, they had their daughter, Natalie Ann Bransky in Mission Viejo, California in 1978. During this time, Matt worked in sales and consumer electronics.
Then Matt moved the family to Santa Maria, California and worked in the car industry until 2003. They moved to Kingman, Arizona and he became a sales manager for Kingman Ford Lincoln Mercury and Nissan. He also sold real estate for Century 21 in Kingman. The family moved to Phoenix, Arizona and Matt continued to work in the car industry. Matt retired in Wood Heights, Missouri with his family. He served on the Wood Heights city council for six years. Matt also served in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Hood from 1966-1968. He loved to play golf, go fishing, hunting, and camping. He was also an accomplished artist. Matt took wonderful trips with his wife and best friends, the Sauser family.
Matt is survived by his wife Maryann of 42 years; his daughter, Natalie, of Kansas City, Missouri; his sisters, Charlotte Bransky, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Christina Bransky, of Los Angeles; his brothers, Arthur Bransky, of Breinigsville, Pennsylvania, Francis (Colleen) Bransky, of Bonita Springs, Florida, Bill (Marlene) Bransky, of St. Anthony, Idaho; and his grandchildren, Tyler Bransky and Tristan George.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville.
Donations can be made to St. Jude Foundation.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.