Mendy M. Harring, aged 42, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, died Dec. 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs with services following at 2 p.m. The burial will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs - 816-637-3000.
