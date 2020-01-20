Merry Jane Derrow passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2020, surrounded by her family. Merry Jane was born on Sept. 21, 1964, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. From the day she was born, Merry Jane was a loving and happy person, much to the delight of her much older siblings. After graduating from Nebraska Wesleyan University, she began her long and dedicated teaching career shortly thereafter. Merry Jane taught for 13 years at Franklin Elementary in Liberty, Missouri and then found her true teaching home was in Lawson, Missouri, where she taught fourth grade for 17 years.
Merry Jane enjoyed many hobbies, including running at Watkins Mill, quilting and reading. But her heart was always in her teaching. She was also comforted by her new church family at Lawson Assembly of God and welcomed all the members into her heart and her home.
Merry Jane had many loves, but her family topped the list. She enjoyed watching her son Wesley at sporting events and shared with him a similar laid back ease to appreciating life. She was extremely proud of her daughter Andrea’s military service and loved watching her grow as a mother herself. One of Merry Jane’s greatest joys in life was the gift of her granddaughter Korie.
Her husband Randy was always her rock and her greatest friend, and he continues to be the guiding light for the family. Her children and husband will always remember her for her kindness and her wonderful listening skills. The family is united in their love for one another along with a unique love for animals and the outdoors. Merry Jane took comfort knowing her kindness and teaching skills were shared with the whole Lawson community. Many of her fellow teachers and students came to visit her during her battle with ALS, and she enjoyed every single visit. She was lovingly cared for by her children, husband and caregivers Tia and Cathy. The Derrow family would like to thank these wonderful individuals for all their love, gentle care and dedication.
She was preceded in death by both parents and her brother Steve.
She is survived by her husband Randy; daughter Andrea Derrow; son Wesley Derrow; a granddaughter, Korie; sisters Julie Jackson of St. Louis, Missouri and Eleanor Mitchell of Phoenix, Arizona. She also has many extended family members in Iowa, Missouri and Indiana.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Lawson Assembly of God. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The memorial service will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020. For those unable to attend the memorial service, it will be live-streamed on Lawson Assembly of God’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Excelsior Springs Home Health and Hospice or Focus Healthcare Solutions.
Arrangements provided by White Chapel Funeral Home & Cemetery of Gladstone - 816-452-8419
