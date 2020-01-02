Michael Ralph Renouf, aged 76, born in Maywood California, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
He was born Aug. 13, 1943, to Ralph Renouf and Mary Elizabeth Renouf (Bickford). He graduated May 15, 1986, from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Kansas City, Missouri as a registered nurse.
Mike enjoyed genealogy, raising goats and rabbits, Native American and Nordic history. He worked as a nurse for 30 years. He retired to his farm to raise his goats. He has an Eagle Scout and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mike enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and telling grandchildren stories of the Renouf family history with pictures and articles.
He is survived by son Ralph Renouf II and Ralph’s children Steven and Eric; daughter Christina Giles and Christina’s children Tiffany and Travis; son Timothy Renouf and Timothy’s children Piper, Kallel and Carley; son Mitchell Renouf, and Angela Holtzdaw and Angela’s children Delena and Phillip. Michael also has four great-grandchildren, Destiny, Jessica, Jasmin and Lucas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southwest Indian Foundation or the hospice of choice.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house, located at 202 West 19th Street in Kearney, Missouri with funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m.
