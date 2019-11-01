Michael Todd Kindle, 56, Clayton, North Carolina, passed away Oct. 29, 2019.
Todd was born in Maryville on Nov. 18, 1962. He graduated from high school in Excelsior Springs in 1981 and served four years in the United States Navy.
Todd is survived by his parents, Michael and Linda (Dowden) Kindle. Todd is also survived by his son, Michael Scott (Jillian; a grandson, Gray Thomas of Mebane, North Carolina; and his brother Tobin (Heather) of Excelsior Springs.
Other survivors include his aunts, an uncle, a cousin, nieces, a nephew and a great-niece.
A private service will held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.