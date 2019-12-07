Minnie Lou Bentz, aged 82, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Nov. 14, 2019, at Valley Manor in Excelsior Springs.
Minnie Bentz was born March 4, 1937, in Excelsior Springs. She was the daughter of William and Marie (Duncan) Crowley. She was a registered nurse, staff nurse, assistant HN and a heart nurse. She loved music, reading and her patients.
Besides her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by two brothers, Francis Lee Crowley and Charles William Crowley.
Her survivors include her sister, Esther Marie Clevenger of Excelsior Springs plus several nephews, one niece and their families.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery in Excelsior Springs.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions are made to Three Rivers Hospice- Platte City Office 700 Branch Street Suite #4 Platte City, Mo 64079.
