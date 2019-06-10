Mollie Sue Greer, aged 92, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away June 5, 2019, at Liberty Hospital.
Greer was born October 10, 1926, in Excelsior Springs, and married Robert F. Greer in 1943. Mollie retired from Gilmore many years ago and loved helping others. She was loved dearly by many and her kind and generous personality touched all who know her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Greer and great-grandson, Brandon Williams.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Williams and a grandson Rick Williams, both of the home; another daughter, Cindy Beaumont and four grandchildren, Stacey Williams, Robin Williams, Aaron Lockamy and Adam Carter, all from the Kansas City area. She also had three great-grandchildren, Serenity, Damien, and Emma.
A private memorial service will be held with family to celebrate her life.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
