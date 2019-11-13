Neal E. Claypole, aged 82, of Kansas City, Missouri, met our heavenly Father Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Neal was born March 11, 1937, to George and Cora Opal Claypole in Polo, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife, Karen of the home; daughter, Janet Claypole of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; son, Scott Claypole of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; son, Chris Claypole of Excelsior Springs; step-son, Matt Wessley of Blue Grass, Iowa; daughter, Allison Ratliff of Kansas City; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; four brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, with services following at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs. Burial at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.