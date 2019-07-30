Coach Nile Edward Brown from Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed in his sleep on July 27, 2019.
He was born August 17, 1943, to Nilmarth and Margaret (Musick) Brown. He graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1961 and from the University of Central Missouri in 1966.
In Excelsior Springs, Nile taught elementary physical education and history in grades eight-12. He also spent eight years at St. Mary’s High School in Independence where he taught history and was Dean of Students.
During his lifetime, Nile coached youth baseball and many secondary sports teams: football, track, baseball, men’s and woman’s basketball, and wrestling. He was one of the football coaches for the Excelsior Springs State Champion teams of 1994 and 1996.
Preceding him in death his father, Nilmarth T. Brown; grandparents, Frank and Pauline Brown; and grandparents, Walter and Essie Musick.
Nile leaves behind his family: wife Gail Carr Brown; son Aaron Brown (wife Karla, children Alec, Tyler and Shelby and great-granddaughter, Piper, all of Oak Grove, Missouri); daughter Amy Brown McCubbin (husband Ron, children Abigail and Jacob, all of Blue Springs, Missouri).
Nile also leaves behind his mother, Margaret Brown of Excelsior Springs; his brother, Sam Brown and wife Cindy, Liberty, Missouri and their children Maggie and Mack; and his cousin, Terry Smelcer of Lawson, Missouri.
Nile was first and foremost a coach and an Excelsior Tiger. The family would like those attending services to feel free to wear black and/or gold, or even ES Tiger shirts.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, August 2, at Bross and Spidle Funeral Home 217 W. Broadway in Excelsior Springs.
Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, August 3, St. Ann Catholic Church, 1503 Tracy in Excelsior Springs.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Alzheimer’s Association or the Gregg Williams Foundation (supporting Excelsior Springs youth).
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
