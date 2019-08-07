Norma McCarroll Hacker, aged 93, of Franklin, Tennessee, formerly of Excelsior Springs, Missouri and Independence, Missouri passed away Sat., Aug. 3, 2019.
Norma was born July 27, 1926, to Alma Ernest and Alice (Joice) Campbell in Independence. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Central Missouri and a Master of Arts in Education from UMKC. She taught sixth grade in the Excelsior Springs School District for many years. She was a member of the Missouri National Education Association, the American Association of University Women, the Optimist Club in Excelsior Springs and served on the Board of the Mid-Continent Public Library. She was a member of the Walnut Gardens Congregation, Community of Christ and sang in the Messiah Choir for many years. She joined the Peace Corps at age seventy and taught English to children in Slovakia. She loved to travel internationally.
Norma was preceded in death by husbands Roger N. McCarroll and Bob Hacker; sisters Juanita Shrout Downs and Helen Solomon and brother Ernie Campbell.
She is survived by daughters Debra Howell (Mike) of Dunedin, Florida; Ginny Miller (Ken), of Independence; Leigh Ann Williams (Joannie) of Franklin; son Scott McCarroll of Smithville, Missouri; sister Maleta Meek of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; sister-in-law Rose Campbell of Independence; grandchildren Matt Vahldick (Jennifer), Jordan Miller, Lindsey Miller, Blake Williams (Lisa), Amy Williams, Chase Williams (Serena), Megan McCarroll, Rachel McCarroll; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at Walnut Gardens Congregation, Community of Christ, 19201 R.D. Mize Rd., Independence, MO 64057. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Private inurnment will be at Mound Grove Cemetery.
The family requests contributions to Walnut Gardens Congregation, Community of Christ, (Children’s Campership Fund) or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements provided by Speaks Suburban Chapel - 816-373-3600
