Patricia Ann Smith, aged 77, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was born in Brawley, California on Jan. 4, 1942, and passed away on Dec. 8, 2019.
Pat was an avid bowler and softball player. She loved her Kansas City Chiefs and Brett Favre! She retired from Job Corp in 2012. She dedicated many hours to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and Lady’s Auxiliary.
She was survived by sons, Timothy and Melinda Smith of Macon, Missouri, Rusty and Teresa Smith of Richmond, Missouri, Dwayne Smith and Greg Hahn of Smithville, Missouri, Darrin Smith and Jennifer Lathrop of Orrick, Missouri; and grandchildren, Whitney and Paul Wartenbee, Amanda Smith, Emily Smith, Jacob Smith, Matthew Smith, Elijah Smith and Paige Smith. She was also survived by four siblings from California.
A celebration of life will be held from 12-2 p.m., Jan. 4, 2020 at the Hidden Valley Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs. The celebration will continue from 3-6 p.m., at the Eagles Lodge in Excelsior Springs. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to Southpoint Cemetery in Orrick.
