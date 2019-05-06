Mrs. Patricia Bingham, aged 69, of Ray County, Missouri, passed away May 3, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Patty Bingham was born July 2, 1950, in Kansas City, Missouri, to George and Vernalee Gooch. She took pride in her career as an administrative assistant. Patty loved visiting with friends and especially enjoyed being with her family. Patty was always emotionally available, she listened, and she gave advice. She was fun, spunky, sassy, stubborn and full of unbelievable life and energy. Always on the go and running circles around us all. She lived her life everyday loving and treasuring her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to be outside gardening and could not wait to be in her pool with the kids or hosting our family Fourth of July parties. In addition, she could hardly wait for winter hoping for many feet of snow as her favorite vacation place was skiing at Arapahoe Basin in Colorado. Christmas was her favorite Holiday. She was not afraid of trying anything at least once and was a very dignified woman.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by the love of her life her husband of 51 years, Gregory Bingham; daughter Carol and husband James Andrews; son, Robert and wife Kelly Bingham; three grandchildren, Josh and wife Kalynn Jefford; Cortenay Jefford, and Kloe Bingham; two great-grandchildren Eliza Groves and Henry Jefford; sister, Georgia and husband Terry Banning husband; Brother, Gary and wife Pam Gooch; also several important and cherished nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, May 10 at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs.
As an alternative to flowers, the family suggests plants or contributions to Shriners Hospital for Children, American Cancer Society, or the Eye Bank Association of America.
When you remember her, remember her with a smile. She would have liked that.
Arrangements: Bross & Spidle Funeral Home 816-630-3131.
