Patricia Ruth Crow, aged 79 passed away peacefully Sept. 27, 2019, due to cancer. She was born Dec. 24, 1939, in Lawrence, Kansas to Cecil Bullock and Ruth Lemmon.
Patricia loved to paint and garden. She has painted a whole gallery of landscapes and anything in the house that paint will stick to. She was her own interior designer!
Patricia would get so excited for spring so she could get her hands in the dirt and start her vegetable garden and flower beds.
After 45 years of being a part of this community, she has become known as "The Flower Lady".
Patricia was so sweet and loving. She loved all of us dearly, was there to lend a helping hand, a shoulder to cry on or especially to help paint a Room.
Patricia worked at Southwestern Bell as a keypunch supervisor, where she met her husband Don. She spent several years as a lunch lady at Orrick high school while her children were in school. In her golden years, she worked at Hobby Lobby, a perfect fit for this artistic/crafty lady though dangerous as half of Hobby Lobby often came home with her.
Patricia is survived by her husband Carl "Don" Crow; her three daughters Laura Schmude, Joylin Harris, Elaina Rinacke; and eight grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her older brother Bill Ross and two younger sisters, Betty Gomez and Martha Bullock.
Please join us in celebrating this sweet woman from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Gowing funeral home, 202 Adam's street in Orrick with services following.
After the services, there will be an open house at Patricia's home, located at 206 West Pine St., in Orrick, MO 64077.
Please come and enjoy some time together. Food and drinks will be provided.
