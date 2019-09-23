Phyllis Jean Miller, aged 91, of Tallahassee, Florida passed away at Margaret Z. Dozier House at Big Bend Hospice on September 20, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernal Miller and son, Michael Miller.
Survivors include her two daughters, Jean Lynette Ramsay (Richard) and Valerie Taylor (Gene) both of Shell Point, Florida; five grandchildren, Christopher Ramsay, Mary Fenebock, John Taylor, Melissa Orton and Shawn Miller; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
