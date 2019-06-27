Randy Shade passed on June 22, 2019, at his home. Randy was born July 27, 1958, in Kansas City, Missouri. Randy worked as a plant manager at American Willcon (Gibraltar) for over 40 years in Orrick, Missouri. Randy lived in Orrick for most of his life and was a well-known resident of Orrick. Randy enjoyed playing music with his brothers and later in life enjoyed watching his son’s musical talents as well.
He was preceded in death by his mother Merrillyn Shade, father Ronald Shade and brother Rob Shade.
He is survived by his son Matthew Shade; brother Scott Shade; sister-in-law Michelle Shade; his nieces Lauren, Ryanne, Tierza and Shyanna; nephew Robert David; and aunt Barbara Davis.
Services for Randy will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Gowing funeral home in Orrick
