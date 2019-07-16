Raymond Leroy Gorham, aged 62, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Lake Regional Hospital, Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born February 18, 1957, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, a son of Vaughn and Wilhemina “Micky” (Bondders) Gorham.
On October 11, 2004, he was united in marriage to Denise Kay Hamer. Together they shared the past fourteen years of marriage.
Raymond was raised in Excelsior Springs and lived most of his life in the Kansas City and Lake of the Ozarks area. He worked as a boilermaker and was a member of Boilermakers Local 83 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was also a member of the ROMEO Club. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and reading. He loved the lake and spent many hours on his deck watching the water.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Lesley Harmon.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Gorham of the home; three children, Crystal Doss and husband Aaron of Kearney, Missouri, Kelly Gorham and wife Rachel of Camdenton, Missouri and Kristian Harmon and wife Amy of Kansas City, Missouri; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his siblings, Roely Gorham of Kearney and Rachelle Berry and Robin Wilkerson both of Excelsior Springs and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Per his wishes, no services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
