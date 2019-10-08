Raymond Wallace Brower, aged 61, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on Oct. 5th, 2019, at his home with his wife by his side.
Brower was born on May 30, 1958, in Kansas City, Missouri. Raymond enlisted into the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17. After discharge, he met and married his second wife Barbara in 1983. Together, they started a successful home-based business as an automotive diesel mechanic. Raymond’s love for working on cars started at a very young age and his services were highly sought after as a master mechanic of anything with wheels. Raymond always brought the life of the party anywhere he went and never met a stranger. There was nothing more important to him than his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Reffitt and father, James Brower. Raymond will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 36 years, Barbara aka "My Boo," whom he absolutely adored and doted on. He will be sadly and forever missed by his five siblings and children Wesley, Jason, Andrea, Michael Brower and Sara (Bladen) McAdams and 10 grandchildren Decon, Gabe, Dylan, Nicole, Gage, Domenick, Lilly, Jacob, Kellan and Audrey Jo.
If there was one word to describe Raymond it would be UNFORGETTABLE!
Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m., Oct. 9, 2019, at Old New Garden Church, located off Route O in Excelsior Springs with services to follow.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
