Richard Morris McAdams, aged 66, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri relinquished his life on Sept. 22, 2019, at his residence.
McAdams was born Sept. 9, 1953, in Orrick, Missouri.
Some of his hobbies included hunting and fishing with his sons. He always enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He also could be found sitting in his chair playing poker on his kindle fire.
He is survived by his wife Debbie McAdams; two daughters, Shaye Hill and Shanelle McAdams; three sons, Kaleb McAdams and Emily McGaugh, Kole McAdams and Kyle and Rose McAdams; seven grandchildren, Decland and Tessa McAdams, Keltin Hill, Gavin and Chloe McAdams, Beau McAdams and Marlie McAdams; three brothers and four sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3-6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Ventana Gourmet Grill, 117 West Broadway in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
