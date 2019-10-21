Ricky J. Gardner of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Oct. 16, 2019, at Liberty Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
Rick was born on Sept. 8, 1952, in Elkhart, Indiana. He was the middle child of Aaron and Alene Gardner. He spent most of his life in Excelsior Springs.
He served his country in the Marine Corps from 1970-1973. Rick was a member of Living Word Church. He was blessed with the talent of music. He played guitar and sang at church and with friends and family. Rick was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and had a wonderful sense of humor.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Aaron and Alene (Gettings) Gardner and sister Robin (Gardner) Harris.
He is survived by his wife Donna Gardner and granddaughter Hailey Coffey of the home; daughter, Alisha (Nathan) Cotton and granddaughter Natalee Cotton of Excelsior Springs; stepchildren, Ian (Heather) Coffey, Dionne (John) Reed, Cheri Williams, Rickey (Veilka) Williams, Victoria (James) Greene; eight step-grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter; brothers, Gray Gardner, Jon (Cindy) Gardner and Tracy Pence; numerous nephews and nieces; and friends.
Family and friends will celebrate Rick’s life at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Living Word Church, 314 Concourse Ave. in Excelsior Springs.
