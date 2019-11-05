Robert (Bob) Keith Neal, aged 90, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed peacefully in his home on Nov. 3, 2019.
Bob was born on April 7, 1929, in Excelsior Springs, the son of Edward Martin Neal and Elsie May (Cureton) Neal. Bob lived in Excelsior Springs all his life, making many friends over the years. He worked for General Motors for 38 ½ years, retiring on Oct. 30th, 1987. He was a member of Flack Memorial Church, where he served as an Elder for several years. Bob married Betty Marie Rogers on Aug. 20, 1949, and of the marriage, five children were born: Robert (Bob) Allen Neal, Roger Keith Neal, Rhonda Joy Drew, Robecca Renee King, and Robin Sue Gatlin.
Betty went to her eternal home on Sept. 10, 1968. Bob was later united in marriage to Fay Juanita Sullard on July 1, 1973, spending 28 years together until her death on July 25, 2001.
Bob was devoted to his church family and during his continued service, met Marion Imogene Perkins, who he later wed on Dec. 21, 2002.
Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed going on fishing trips, traveling and spending time with his family and friends (especially when it involved going out to eat). Bob had a unique sense of humor that he often shared with his family, providing many laughs and happy memories over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Roger Keith Neal; wives; four sisters and one brother.
Survivors include four children, Robert A. Neal (Sheila), Rhonda Drew, Robecca King (Craig), and Robin Gatlin (Dexter); six granddaughters, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7 at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Flack Memorial Church in Excelsior Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Flack Memorial Church.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
