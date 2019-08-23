Ronald D. Lawson departed this life on August 21, 2019, with his family by his side.
Ronald was born March 30, 1932, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri to Ona Wilson Lawson and Martin Lawson. Other than the time he was in the Air Force, Ronald spent his entire life in Excelsior Springs. Most of his life he actually lived about 500 feet from the home he was born and grew up in and on the property that was part of the original family acreage.
Ronald was married to Georgia Ann Farris just shy of 50 years. Together they had a daughter and son, Janet and Michael. He was the caboose of five brothers and sisters with several years between himself and the next one closest to him.
Ronald enjoyed being with family, traveling, woodworking, carving, garage sales, playing cards and games, fixing broken things, reading his Bible and attending church. In the past five years, he read the Bible through twice.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia in 2001; grandson, Alex Ashcraft in 2016 and all of his siblings.
He is survived by his daughter, Janet Ashcraft and son, Michael Lawson; two grandsons, Bradley Lawson of Excelsior Springs and Zachary Lawson of Independence, Missouri; son In-law Kenn Ashcraft: four sisters and brothers In-laws who he loved as blood relatives.
Visitation will be held from 12:30-2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Bross & Spidle Chapel in Excelsior Springs. A graveside service will follow at South Old New Garden church cemetery in Wood Heights, Missouri.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
