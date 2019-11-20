Roy Dean Marrant, aged 68, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Nov. 17, 2019.
Dean was born Dec. 1, 1950, to Jean and Lucy (Jones) Marrant in Excelsior Springs. He retired from AXEL America’s grease manufacturing plant in North Kansas City. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and his two dogs, Snoop Dog and Muttley Earl.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby Jane Marrant; son, Kevin Marrant; step-son, Troy Holman; sisters, Lucy Dirck, Mary Goolsby and brothers, Justin and George Marrant.
He is survived by his son, Mike and wife Sarah Marrant; three grandchildren, Havin, Clayton and Camille “Mille” Marrant; brothers, Robert, Henry, Ricky, Gary and Billy Marrant; sisters, Alida McKee and Brenda Jones; step-children, Sherry Ballinger, Tammy Forte, Lanny Holman, Ranny Holman and Willie Holman; Jowana Marie Dye; 17 step-grandchildren and 22 step-great-great grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22 with services following at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs. The burial will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Excelsior Springs Animal Center.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
