Russell "Russ" Dean Pointer went to be with his Lord at his home in Lawson, Missouri, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He died of natural causes at 58 years old.
Russ was born on March 11, 1961, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, to Charles Edward and Ruby Jewel (Wilkins) Pointer. He graduated from Lawson High School in 1979. His early years were spent in scouting with his dad, a Scout Master, where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He attended Scout Camp in Oceola, Missouri for many years. He loved the outdoors, deer hunting, fishing, cutting wood and mowing. Professionally, he worked extensively as a project manager in the field of electrical systems design and installation on many large scale projects. On September 14, 1985, he married his soulmate Kathy Rash of Excelsior Springs. To this union was born two children, Madison Julane and Austin Cole.
In his spare time, he served as Sunday School superintendent, co-children's' pastor, and most recently a member of Vibbard Christian Union church.
He also served as a volunteer member of Lawson Police Department and a member of the church's security team.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, his closest friend, Charles "Chuck" Pointer.
He is survived by his wife Kathy of the home; his daughter Madison and her husband Jonathan Olson of Kansas City, Missouri; his son Austin, his wife Jesse Rodriquez and son Corvus Pascal Pointer-Rodriquez of Dearborn, Missouri; one brother Roy Pointer, wife Dawn of Lawson, Missouri; nephew Corey Pointer, wife Candi, and son Lucas; nephew Cade Pointer, wife Ashlyn, son Remington, and daughter Elizabeth; his brother-in-law Jeff, kids Adam and wife, Annah and daughter, Eloise of Colorado, Andy, and Allyson of East Texas; brother-in-law Jim with son Ryan, both of south Texas; one aunt Wanda (Pointer) Mills of Excelsior Springs; many, many loving cousins, family members, and dear friends.
He and Kathy also had the amazing opportunity to host a foreign exchange student attending Lawson High School in 2017, Lea Verrand of Lyon, France whom they "adopted" during her time in the United States along with her friends Simone of Denmark and Irene of Spain.
The family thanks everyone for their love, encouragement and respect as they celebrate the life of this wonderful man.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Vibbard Christian Union Church. Services will follow at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 15th, 2019, at Vibbard Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Russ's name out to the Men's Ministry at Vibbard Christian Union Church.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.