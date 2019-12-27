Sandra Fay Wendling (Tackett), aged 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Gardner, Kansas.
She was born on June 13, 1947, in Carrollton, Missouri and was raised in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. She graduated in 1965 from Excelsior Springs High School.
She was survived by her three children; three siblings, 12 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was a friend to many and loved by all. Her dog, Molly, will miss her dearly. She recently relocated to Excelsior Springs from Olathe, Kansas. She loved that she was able to come “home.”
A service of celebration will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church in Olathe.
In lieu of flowers, she requested that memorial donations be sent to,
Excelsior Springs Museum, PO Box 144, c/o Sandy Wendling Memorial
Excelsior Springs, MO 64024.
