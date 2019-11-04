Sarah Susan (Sue) Allen, aged 76, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, born March 1, 1943, youngest of five children to Donald and Lorraine Kennicutt, passed from this earth peacefully surrounded by loving family Nov. 3, 2019.
Sue was known by many for her high spirited and sometimes stubborn personality.
Sue loved golf, traveling, the Kansas City Chiefs, Mickey Mouse and her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Allen, her parents, her daughter Vicki Marlene and son Dennis E. Baxter, and sisters Naomi Ruth and Doris Ethyl.
She is survived by brothers Robert Eugene and Donald Earl, daughters Karla Allen (Rick), Kathy Baxter, and Vicki DeWille, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs with memorial services immediately following.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
