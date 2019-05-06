Sharon Elizabeth (Root) Brewer, aged 76, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Sharon was born on June 25, 1942 in Mondovi, Wisconsin to Harold and Bethel (Brotzman) Root the second of four daughters. She married Walter Knutson in 1959, they had four children (Mike, Mark, Debi and Wayne).
Sharon enjoyed puzzles music, Elvis, camping, fishing and spending time with her family and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Walter Knutson, second husband Gene Brewer and eldest sister Carol Whimpey. She is survived by two sisters, Janice Root and Maxine Lamb; children, Mike (Karen) Knutson, Mark (Sandy) Knutson, Debi (David) Hagler, Wayne Knutson; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, 816-630-3131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.