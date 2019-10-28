Sharon Lea Foster, aged 83, passed away at her home on October 24, 2019.
Sharon was born Nov. 6, 1935, in Grant City, Missouri. She was blessed to be part of a large family, having two sisters and six brothers. They grew up on a farm and worked hard with their many chores including feeding the chickens, gathering eggs, and planting vegetables in the garden. Sharon attended Grant City High School where she was active in many activities including volleyball, pep squad, newspaper editor, drama and library staff. After graduation in 1953, she pursued higher education at MU for six months, and then transferred to Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville where she graduated with a degree in education in 1957. During her college years she met Allen Foster at the skating rink in Grant City and then ended up marrying that skating fellow in June of 1958. They eventually made their home in Excelsior Springs, MO. Sharon taught Social Studies and English in the Excelsior Springs School District for over 20 years. After her teaching career, Sharon was fortunate to land a job near her home at the local library which she enjoyed for over 16 years. Sharon was a longtime member of Woods Memorial Christian Church and had been a member of Barbee Presbyterian Church for the last 11 years.
Sharon was a very faithful, caring wife and a kindhearted, giving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She cherished her time with her family and loved going to all the musicals, plays, and sporting events her kids and grandkids were involved in. She was an avid reader, especially enjoying books about presidents, history, and Agatha Christie mysteries. Sharon became interested in genealogy and spent hundreds, or more likely thousands, of hours researching and finding out about her ancestors. She loved to play the piano. She was a long-time Kansas City Royals fan and also enjoyed watching figure skating and tennis.
Sharon’s faith and her family were the guiding forces in her life. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, George Allen Foster; her parents, Dale and Iris Gabbert; her brothers: Keith Gabbert, Berneil Gabbert, Loicen Gabbert, Royce Gabbert, John Gabbert; and her infant granddaughter, Sara Foster.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Lisa) Foster; daughter, Shari (Leo) Galey; grandchildren: Laura (Doug) Liber, Leo (Mary) Galey IV, Kevin (Lauren Rouse) Foster, Amy (Lora Westling) Galey, Rachel Foster; great-grandsons: Leo Galey V, Hudson Jack Liber, Miles Allen Galey; sisters: Joyce Smetzer and Nelda Reynolds; and brother Delbert Gabbert.
A visitation will be held at Barbee Presbyterian Church in Excelsior Springs at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 with the funeral service following at 11 a.m.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.