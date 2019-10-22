Stacey Renee Wilhite, aged 41, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Oct. 1, 2019. Stacey was born and raised in Excelsior Springs. She attended school in the Excelsior Springs School District.
Stacey is preceded in death by her grandparents, J.H. “Mert” and Dorothy Creason, Wayne and Wanda Wilhite and Doris Wilhite.
Stacey survived by the loves of her life: her boys, Trevor Baldridge, Bryce Baldridge and Brendon Wilhite; as well as her grandson, Logan Wilhite. She also survived by her parents, Glenda Wilhite, Gary and Marie Wilhite; sisters Shelly Crawford, Dina Thompson; and brother-in-law, Ralph Crawford. Additionally, a plethora of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; both by relation and by love.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Excelsior Springs Baptist Church, located at 1500 Rosalea Street in Excelsior Springs.
Stacey’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the hundreds of people that have wrapped our family in love through this time.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
