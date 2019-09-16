Stephen Christopher Roush, aged 66, passed away September 13, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in Lawson.
Stephen was born on January 15, 1953, to John and Marcelle (Ohalloran) Roush in Alton, Illinois.
He graduated from Excelsior Springs High School with the Class of 1973.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from September 1975 to September 1978.
He retired from the United States Postal Service in 2010. He was a skilled carpenter and mechanic.
Stephen was a member of the American Postal Workers Union. He served on the Ray County Historical Society Board of Directors for over a decade and was a dedicated volunteer at the Ray County Museum, working tirelessly to preserve the history of Ray County.
He was also instrumental in the presentation of the 150th Anniversary of the Battle of Albany.
Stephen loved his friends and family immensely.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and camping.
He lived his life with dignity, integrity, love and compassion.
He married Donna Ackley on March 12, 1982, in Excelsior Springs. She survives at the home.
Stephen is also survived by three children, Brandi and Jason Jarrett of Cameron, Kendall and Stephanie Turner of Lawson, and Amber and Brian Gettings of Lawson; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren with another on the way; six brothers, John and Kitty Roush and Michael and Sue Roush, all of Excelsior Springs, Patrick and Paula Roush of Hartford, Michigan, Timothy and Sue Roush of Kansas City, Missouri, Kevin Roush of Asheville, North Carolina, and Vincent Roush of Liberty, Indiana.; a sister, Harriet Oldroyd of Lawson; and many other relatives and friends.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Missouri Veterans' Cemetery in Higginsville. The Patriot Guard will provide an escort from Lawson to the cemetery.
Memorial donations should be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
