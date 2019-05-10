Suzanne Marie (Seal) Newel, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 3, 2019, surrounded by her family at North Kansas City Hospital. Suzanne was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, for internal bleeding from an unknown source. Unfortunately, when the cause was finally discovered, she had depleted to retain enough to produce the enzymes needed which caused internal organs to fail.
Suzanne lived with a giving heart and spreading her joy for fifty-two years, nine months, and twelve days.
The family asks that you join them in a Going Away Party for Suzanne that will gather at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Excelsior Springs Golf Course Pavilion, Excelsior Springs, Missouri. These are the wishes of Suzanne and her family. Suzanne was the most fun and free spirit and would like the tears spared and more laughter shared.
In lieu of traditional flowers and humbly requested in the memory of Suzanne, potted flowers, tomato plants or beached themed trinkets. Suzanne’s yard was her pride and joy and the family would like to make a memorial garden. Before her sudden illness, she anticipated adding tomato plants and her family would like to honor this wish.
Serving the family with honor, Foster Funeral Chapels, Carrollton, Missouri. Online Condolences: www.fosterfuneralchapels.com, or the business’ Facebook page: Foster Family Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.