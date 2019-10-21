Tiny Faye Cate, aged 90, of the Kansas City, Missouri area, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Hidden Valley Funeral Homes, located at 925 E. State Route 92 in Kearney, Missouri, with services immediately following at 2 p.m. Arrangements provided by Hidden Valley Funeral Home - 816-903-8888
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.