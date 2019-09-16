Vickie S. Gardner (Foster), aged 64, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away Sept. 7, 2019, at home.
Mrs. Gardner was born Dec. 20, 1954, in Smithville Missouri. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward L. Foster; mother, Ruth I. Franks Foster; brother, Daniel Foster; and sister, Shirley McGaughey. Survivors include husband, Gray E. Gardner; daughter, Marindia M. Ramsey; son, Aaron G. Gardner; brother James Foster; sister, Janie Ardese; and five grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at ES First, 1800 US-69 in Excelsior Springs. There will be a lunch to follow.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
