Viola M. Boone, aged 90, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed April 11, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m., Mon, April 15 with services to follow at Rayville Christian Union Church. Burial will take place at Crowley Cemetery.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle - 816-630-3131
