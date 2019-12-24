William Edwin "Bill" Woods, aged 66 of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home following a lengthy illness.
Bill was born on Aug. 2, 1953, in Camden, Missouri, to Leslie Lyon Woods and Barbara Lily (Ferguson) Woods. He attended elementary school in Camden and then attended high school in Richmond, Missouri. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1971.
Bill lived most of his adult life in Warrensburg, Missouri, where he had owned and operated his own record recording studio, and a record label and publishing company named Shadow Records. Bill had an intense love for music and was a spirited songwriter. He was talented in playing most string instruments and could play them well. Bill was known in the Kansas City area as "BillyBeale, the Blues Preservationist.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Barbara Woods.
He is survived by one son, Cody C. (Patricia) Woods of Parkville, Missouri; two brothers, Don R. Woods and Robert "Bobby" Woods (Judy) all of Richmond; a sister, Kathy A. McKown of
Excelsior Springs; and his six grandchildren, Natalia, Bella, Sylas, Lilly, Scarlett and Arthur.
A Visitation and Remembrance of Bill will be held from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Gowing Funeral Home in Orrick, Missouri.
