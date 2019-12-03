Wilma Miller, aged 94, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Dec. 2, 2019.
She was born in Cowgill, Missouri, on Sept 23, 1925, to Ruby Francis Bryant Hatfield Mallott and Willie Allen Hatfield. She graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in May 1943. She was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps. She worked as a tray girl at McCleary Hospital in Excelsior and the Telephone Company as an operator before marriage.
On Nov. 1, 1946, she married Harold Ray Miller in Kansas City, Missouri. Harold preceded her in death on May 23, 1994. They were married for 48 years and had a daughter, Linda Ray Miller Porter Midkiff (husband Al) and a son, Kenneth Allen Miller (wife Ginny McCarroll).
Wilma worked at the Cigar Stand at the Elms Hotel for several years after her children were out of school. She also went to Cosmetology School in Excelsior Springs and received her beauty license in 1970 working at a Beauty Shop in Excelsior for many years.
Wilma was a member of the First Baptist Church in Excelsior Springs and later became a member of the Church of Christ on West Tracy in Excelsior Springs, attending with her daughter and family.
Wilma loved her family and would do anything for them, you always knew you had someone on your side to help. She and Harold loved the family place at the Lake of the Ozarks. They loved to fish and had a competition on who could catch the biggest fish. She was a very strong woman and ran her household with love and an iron fist. Wilma loved cooking. She was a wonderful seamstress, making most of her daughter’s clothes until she wanted store-bought. She quilted by hand and worked with a Baptist group of women making quilts to be sold for money for the children’s home.
Wilma was never afraid to voice her opinion and you always knew where she stood on any issue, she was willing to listen but then give you her opinion.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband and two sisters, Edna Faye Kepper and Norma Mae Sherwood.
She is survived by her children; sister, Dorothy Carter; grandchildren, William Wayne Porter, Ryan Anderson Midkiff, Jordan Allen Miller, Lindsey Rae Miller and Alicia Dawn Midkiff Lee; great-grandchildren, Makenzi Rea Porter, Kaela Lynn Fink, William John Fink, Stephanie Joanna Wilson Madden (husband David), Quinton Allen Miller, Landon Allen Miller, Ciara LaRoque, Justice Moyer, Harley Robert Midkiff (wife Amanda), Lee Alan Bryant and Angelica Star Bryant; great-great-grandchildren, Tristen Micah Brightwell, Emily Madden and Trinity Madden.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 with service following at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs. The burial will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery. The family suggests contributions to Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements provided by Bross & Spidle Funeral Home - 816-630-3131
