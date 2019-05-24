Organizers of Open Table invite Excelsior Springs area residents to be part of a unique spiritual experience when a new church begins weekly gatherings the first Sunday of June.
Don Ledford, who said he likes to refer to himself as “instigator and co-conspirator” of Open Table, described the gathering as a “dinner church.”
“Dinner church is just what it sounds like, a mash-up of dinner and church, a spiritual gathering around the table with food and friends,” he said. “It’s a table that feeds both body and soul.”
Ledford’s road to Open Table started after the closing of his long-time church. At the time, he said he looked for a very non-traditional service. He said he does not believe his story to be unique to him
He speaks of a group of people called the “nones” who have no religious preference. He said he, along with many others, belonged to a group called the “dones” who have been involved in a church for years but decided to walk away from the institution of religion.
“I became weary of the time and energy and resources that were being devoted to preserve an institution that didn’t seem to me to be helpful to my spirituality,” Ledford said.
He said although he describes Excelsior as a conservative community, he estimated approximately 20% of residents regularly attend church.
With this realization came the journey to determine why. He said in his research, he discovered as cultures changed, the church as a whole did not change with it.
“We live in a very different post-modern culture today than we did when American Christianity really was born in the 1800s and it hasn’t changed much since,” he said.
In the past, the pastor of the community church became the leader and teacher of the community. Ledford said in the current culture, more ways exist to obtain information.
“In our culture today, we are more inclined to find truth in conversation, in discussion and give-and-take and participating than in looking to a single authority figure to deliver it to us," he said.
Ledford said he describes Open Table as different from the traditional church service.
Organizers designed Open Table for those who don’t feel comfortable in a traditional church setting. They welcome everyone, even those who have a church home but desire a different spiritual experience, Ledford said, or want to make a friendship connection with someone outside their usual circle. And it’s for those who are hungry and want a good meal.
“Jesus told us exactly who we are supposed to invite to dinner,” Ledford said. “Jesus said when we throw a party, don’t just invite our friends and family. We should invite the poor, the hungry, strangers, those who’ve been excluded, those who won’t be able to return the favor. So that’s what we’re doing. We’re throwing a Jesus-focused dinner party and everybody is invited.”
Ledford said Open Table will not act as a weekly soup kitchen. Instead, he said organizers created the three-fold goal as to create relationships and personal connections across socio-economic lines, to worship together and to explore spiritual themes and practices.
He said Open Table will include some traditional aspect of a church service, including communion and prayer. However the service will be designed for those who would not find themselves comfortable in a church setting.
The service will meet each Sunday evening, instead of the more traditional Sunday morning. So many people do not have any opportunity to have a rest throughout the week, Ledford said. Many people only have Sunday mornings to rest and spend time with their families.
In some ways, Ledford said he describes Open Table as “dramatically different than traditional American Christianity.” However, he said in other was he describes it as “very and ancient to the Christian faith.” The early church began around an open table, he said. Open Church simply follows the pattern Jesus provided at The Last Supper.
Open Church will begin each Sunday evening at 5:30 p.m. starting June 2, in the recently refurbished Great Hall at the Good Samaritan Center. As diners enjoy the food and conversation, they will be guided in a group discussion that usually focuses on an event or story in the life of Jesus.
Ledford said organizers invite everyone from all faiths to attend.
“We’re not about doctrinal litmus tests,” he said. “What we are about is loving Jesus, loving our neighbors, learning to live in a way that brings healing and redemption and reconciliation, not only to our own lives, but for the lives of the world.”
Those interested in obtaining more information can visit OpenTableDinnerChurch.com.
