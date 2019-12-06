The veterans of our township wish to thank Boy Scout Troop 309 for their patriotic gifts we were given to celebrate Veterans Day.
As veterans, we appreciate the importance of education and skills needed as adults.
On your journey to becoming Eagle Scouts, we know you will gain the knowledge and skills that will serve you well as citizens of our great nation.
Thank you,
Clay-Ray Veterans Association
Ron Wetzel - Board Chairman
