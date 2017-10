Elizabeth Jean (Bette) Chavez

Elizabeth Jean Chavez passed away Sept. 24, 2017. She was born Jan. 21, 1928.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 2-4 p.m. at the Excelsior Springs Good Samaritan Center, 108 S. Thompson Ave.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

