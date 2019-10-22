The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Excelsior Springs Standard.
My friend and I went out to lunch last Friday at Palermo's. I was so disappointed that only ONE other person was in the restaurant. The first time we went there for lunch people were waiting in line to get a table. I’ve heard for a long time how people in Excelsior Springs would love to have an Italian restaurant, yet when we get one they do not patronize it. It can’t be the food. Every time I have been to Palermo's the food was excellent, and even if you had a bad experience, try it again! I have had a bad experience at every eating establishment I have been at in Excelsior Springs but I give them another chance. And it certainly cannot be the cost…lunch with a salad, rolls and entree for under $10.00.
Along with great food, Palmero’s has a wonderful ambiance…white linen tablecloths, and linen napkins. And the staff is very attentive.
I would urge the people of Excelsior Springs to support Palermo’s or you may be again without an Italian restaurant in Excelsior Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.